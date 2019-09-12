Virat Kohli now has a stand named after him at Arun Jaitley Stadium: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has renamed a stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium after Virat Kohli. The announcement was made by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma on Thursday.

Virat Kohli now has a stand named after him at Arun Jaitley Stadium: A pavilion stand of the Arun Jaitely Stadium has been renamed after Virat Kohli. The announcement was made by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma on Thursday at the rechristening ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kota Stadium in New Delhi. The DDCA renamed the stadium as Arun Jaitely Stadium to mark a tribute to all the contributions made by the former finance minister to the Delhi cricket.

Late Arun Jaitley served as the president of the DDCA for over 13 years. The present DDCA president Rajat Sharma conducted the ceremony and also felicitated Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The extravagant ceremony to pay homage to Arun Jaitley took place at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. Virat Kohli was honored for his contribution to international as well as Delhi cricket. He recently became the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket.

The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ex-skipper Kapil Dev and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, among others. Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma was also present at the event. Arun Jaitley’s family was also present during the ceremony.

Delhi: A pavilion stand of the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been named after Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/V8OFzvTJCz — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

After receiving the honour, Indian skipper Kohli thanked the DDCA for felicitating him with the honour. He said that he had never thought that such an honour would be given to him.

Speaking at the ceremony, DDCA chief Rajat Sharma said that it was the efforts and contribution of Arun Jaitley that cricketers like Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others made India proud.

