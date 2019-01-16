Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia died at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday, he was 91. Dalmia, who was a member of the VHP’s central advisory board, breathed his last in his Golf Links home. Dalmia was hospitalised and brought back home on January 13 for long-suffering age-related ailments.

Dalmia was a prominent leader among the group that headed the agitation for building a Ram temple in place of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished by lumpen right-wing workers on December 6, 1992. Dalmia was also the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas and a member of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal. The cremation will take place in Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat.

A well-known industrialist, Dalmia led the Dalmia Bharat Group before his leadership of the VHP and midwiving the Ram temple movement which reached its peak in the late 1980s. With Acharya Giriraj Kishore and Ashok Singhal, Vishnu Hari Dalmia made the trinity of VHP leaders that led Ram temple agitation. BJP leader LK Advani took out the Ram rath yatra to raise awareness on the temple demand after the groundwork done by Dalmia and his cohorts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad put out a statement condoling his demise.

The Ram temple title suit is in the Supreme Court and the hearing is due to start from January 29. A five-judge constitution bench had been constituted by Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi. One of the judges, Justice UU Lalit, had to recuse himself from the case after senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan noted that he had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a case.

