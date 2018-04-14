Former Himachal Pradesh governor Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Saturday won the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) election for the presidential post. The new president defeated G. Raghava Reddy, a close aide to VHP leader Praveen Togadia. The elections were held in Gurugram today, which resulted against Praveen Togadia group.

Former Himachal Pradesh governor Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Saturday won the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) election for the presidential post. Vishnu Sadashiv registered the victory against G. Raghava Reddy, a close aide to VHP leader Praveen Togadia. VHP elections were held for the 1st time in last 52-years and the result was a shocker for Togadia group. The elections were held in Gurugram today, which resulted in the defeat for Raghav Reddy a close aide to Praveen Togadia.

Earlier, VHP working committee on December 29, 2017 met in Bhubaneswar to elect the next president, however, the plan did not go well because of differences in the rival factions. Former Himachal Pradesh governor Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje has challenged the incumbent president Raghav Reddy, who is seen as a close aide of VHP international working president Praveen Togadia.

VHP announced new team. Retd. Justice & former Himachal Governor Shri V.S. Kokje elected new International President. pic.twitter.com/FZS9NlvHQY — Friends of RSS (@RSS_Org) April 14, 2018

There were 2 candidates in the showdown for the post of president, which include, Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and Raghav Reddy. A section of the saffron group has been upset at the VHP over Togadia’s comments critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The outcomes of the result will have a bearing on the functioning of the VHP, which includes the fate of Togadia.

Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje was appointed as a judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court on 28 July 1990. He served as acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court for 11 months in 2001 and was designated as a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India in September 2002. He became Governor of Himachal Pradesh on 8 May 2003, serving in that post until 19 July 2008.Now international president for VHP after Pravin G Togadia. [1] ex.national president of Bharat Vikas Parishad.

