Visions of Education in India: The Council for Social Development (CSD) on Monday launched Visions of Education in India, a book that highlights the rising inequality in the education sector. The book is edited by Professor Muchkund Dubey, President of Council for Social Development (CSD) and a prominent face educationist and Dr. Susmita Mitra, Assistant Professor, CSD. The book was launched at the India International Centre (IIC) today.

The book launch was followed up by a panel discussion chaired by Professor R Govinda, CSD in which other eminent educationists also took part. The panel included the editors of the book and others like Prof. Shyam Menon, Central Institute of Education, University of Delhi (Chief Guest), Prof Avinash Kumar Singh, Head, Department of Education Policy, National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), Ms ShireenVakil Miller, Head of Policy & Advocacy at Tata Trusts Dr Hem Borker, Assistant Professor, Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Jamia Millia Islamia.

Published by Aakar Books, Visions of Education in India seeks to review education in the country through a matrix of nation-building, democratization process, identity, power, social and economic divisions, and social hierarchies – all in the overall framework of globalization and neo-liberalism. Divided in five parts, Visions of Education in India has contributions from 15 domain experts, leading academics and activists including the editors themselves, Medha Patkar, Prabhat Patnaik, Professor Emeritus of Economics, JNU, G. Hargopal, former Professor of Political Sciences, University of Hyderabad, and J.B.G. Tilak, former VC, National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA) among others.

This insightful hardback traces the journey of visions of education since ancient times. The vision reached its pinnacle in the Buddhist period and there was a complete shift in the colonial period. There was an evolution of our educational policy and state of education in the post-independence era followed by an impact of globalization and neoliberal economic policies.

In the complex pluralistic society like that of India, it is nearly impossible to choose a single vision of education that satisfies all our needs and aspirations. What is important is to be able to reconcile the differences among the visions to the extent possible and bring the best elements of these visions within a unified policy framework.

In that context Visions of Education in India revisits the visions of education of some of the great Indian philosophers and leaders, deconstructs some of the seminal documents on education in India, brings out the significant role played by people’s movement in shaping education, and analyses the trends and progress in the implementation of educational programmes and policies.

Releasing the book, Professor Menon lauded the contributors and editors and said, “The best part of the book is that it is not restricted to government policies and perspectives.” Commenting on the timeliness of this volume, professor Singh said, “The book has come at a time when the country is in the process of envisioning an educational policy.” While Professor Dubey guided the audience through the chapters of Visions of Education in India in detail during the panel discussion, Dr. Mitra, in her speech, elucidated the contributions of Rabindranath Tagore in the country’s educational sphere.

She concluded her session with an interesting piece of suggestion. “I propose, in our higher education, particularly at the graduation level of any subject, to make one semester compulsory for students where they are required to serve people through government bodies or NGOs. In this semester, students should stay in close contact with the people, understand their problems and their way of solutions. Students from one region should preferably be sent to other regions to widen their horizon. I believe, this compulsory semester will be able to change the students’ lives and the country as a whole.”

