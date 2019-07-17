Vistara Airline had to make an emergency landing earlier today because of bad weather and low fuel problem. The airline within 10 minutes of take-off made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport.

A Vistara flight operating from Mumbai to Delhi on July 15 with 153 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing when it was diverted to Lucknow because of bad weather conditions and low fuel levels.

Speaking to a news channel, the airline said the flight could manage only 10 more minutes in the air before running out of fuel. The airline has barely 300 kg of fuel left when it touched down at Lucknow airport, and with the fuel situation getting worse, the pilots had to declare a Fuel Mayday.

The airline in its official statement hinted at hazy visibility in Lucknow due to which a safe landing was not possible. The pilots, therefore, could not land in Lucknow on the first attempt and the flight was headed to Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) before being called back by the Lucknow Air Traffic Controller (ATC).

Vistara’s Flight UK944 initially was planned to be diverted to Lucknow because of bad weather over Delhi, however, with a drop in the visibility level and a safe landing was not possible. The crew then had to resort to alternative airfields, including Kanpur and Prayagraj to land in better weather conditions.

Then the Lucknow ATC informed the crew that the weather in Lucknow had improved significantly following which the crew decided to return to Lucknow due to better passenger and aircraft support there. The unexpected drop in visibility at the alternate destination was the main reason why the aircraft ended up in a low-fule situation despite carrying excess fuel over and above the required Flight Plan Fuel as per regulations. Safety of passengers and crew was kept at the highest priority throughout the flight.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App