Visva Bharati University students protest over 20 per cent fee hike, lock academic blocks: The students, who are demanding immediate withdrawal of the hiked fee, reportedly locked the gate of the university, gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty and 40 other senior teachers and officials inside university premises on Tuesday.

Visva Bharati University students protest: The protest by the undergraduate and postgraduate students started in the Lipika auditorium on the campus on Tuesday.

The students of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday protested against 20-30 per cent fee hike in the cost of admission forms, reports said. Demanding immediate withdrawal of the fee hike, upset students reportedly locked the gate of the university, gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty and 40 other senior teachers and officials inside university premises on Tuesday.

The undergraduate and postgraduate students staged protests in the Lipika auditorium on the campus around 5 pm and were continuing well past 11 pm on Tuesday. The students staged protests after the university administration increased the cost of admission forms two times for various courses while there was a 10-fold hike in certain cases.

Visva-Bharati University VC Dilip Kumar Sinha said the university administration had discussed the issue with student leaders for 5-hour to solve it but was saddened by the students’ behaviour. Students also claimed that they were roughed up. The students have been protesting for past ten days, reports said.

Visva-Bharati University, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, is a public central university located in Santiniketan, West Bengal.

