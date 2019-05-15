The Saddam Hussein jibe has come from actor Vivek Oberoi after West Bengal BJP workers Priyanka Sharma and Tajinder Bagga were detained by Kolkata Police on orders of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the aftermath of the arrest of BJP workers Priyanka Sharma and Tajinder Bagga, actor Vivek Oberoi has tweeted in BJP’s support saying that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was behaving like dictator Saddam Hussein. He wrote that democracy was under attack in West Bengal because of dictator Didi. Though Priyanka Sharma was released yesterday after five days of detention while Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested earlier this morning, which drew criticism for TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee.

Taking a jibe at Mamata, Vivek wrote ‘Ye Didigiri nahi chalegi’ (Didigiri won’t be tolerated). Attaching a PTI story image whose headline read, ‘Democracy under threat, the opposition should work together: Mamata Banerjee’, the actor wrote democracy was under threat ironically by the same person talking about it.

I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/oRq596aljH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 15, 2019

The actor made the comment after BJP President Amit Shah’s roadshow was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and in the wake of other incidents when BJP was attacked by TMC goons. The power battle in West Bengal is getting complicated as the country inches closer to 2019 election result. The seventh and last phase will be on May 19, followed by the result on May 23.

Vivek Oberoi is playing the titular character in the Narendra Modi biopic whose release was blocked by the Election Commission (EC) till the end of seven phases of polling. The movie was scheduled to release on April 11, 2019, which was deferred by the polling body till the end of Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Sharma who is a BJP youth wing Howrah convener on Wednesday was freed from a West Bengal jail after she was arrested for posting a meme on chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Soon after her release, Sharma addressing media said she was illegally kept in jail for five days despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.

She also accused the state government of suppressing free speech and expression which is a blatant violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Launching a scathing attack on Mamata, the BJP worker also refused to apologise to the chief minister for putting her morphed photographs.

On the other hand, another BJP member Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was also detained by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday morning after yesterday’s roadshow violence that broke out between TMC and BJP cadre.

