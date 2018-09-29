While speaking to media on Saturday, Prashant Chaudhary said that he did not shoot at him but when Vivek Tiwari drove his car over him thrice with an intention to kill him, the bullet was shot by mistake in self-defence. He then demanded that his FIR must be registered by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Police constable Prashant Chaudhary, who shot dead Apple employee Vivek Tiwari on Friday night in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, has pleaded innocence in the entire fiasco that has taken the state police force by storm. The under-fire constable reiterated that the bullet was shot by mistake and it was not his intention to shoot Vivek Tiwari. While telling his side of the story, Prashant Chaudhary lamented UP government’s decision to revoke his right to file an FIR and demanded that his side of the case must be registered as well.

While speaking to media on Saturday, Prashant Chaudhary said that he did not shoot at him but when Vivek Tiwari drove his car over him thrice with an intention to kill him, the bullet was shot by mistake in self-defence. He then demanded that his FIR must be registered by the police.

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the state police to not to register Prashant Chaudhary’s complaint in the matter. Speaking on it, the constable asked, “Is there no value of our lives.”

It's being said that CM has told that our case will not be registered. Is there no value of our lives?: Police constable Prashant Chaudhary who shot at Lucknow resident, Vivek Tiwari. His wife says, “It has been 12 hours after the incident, no FIR is being registered."#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/yu6MOWBEIU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

Chaudhary’s wife also expressed disbelief on UP Police’s snub of her husband saying that it has been over 12 hours since the incident happened and nobody has registered their FIR so far.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

While UP minister Ashutosh Tandon asserted that orders have been given to rewrite the FIR and Gomti Nagar police, where Prashant Chaudhary is posted, will not investigate the matter. Lucknow District Magistrate has ordered magisterial inquiry and an order has been given to constitute a SIT.

