At least three Uttar Pradesh Police constables were suspended from their duties for openly supporting Prashant Chaudhary, the prime accused in Vivek Tiwari’s murder, an Apple employee in Lucknow who was shot dead by UP constable at midnight on September 29 for not stopping his car at Gomtinagar area. As per reports, the police constables in Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh observed ‘Black Day’ on Friday to support Prashant in his decision and stand against the orders of the investigating authorities. The constables donned black ribbons on their arms to show their support towards the two constables — Sandeep Kumar and Prashant Chaudhary — who are accused in the Vivek Tiwari murder case.

The folloiwng protest by the UP Police constables was reported just a few days after Sana Khan, Vivek Tiwari’s colleague and sole witness in the Lucknow murder case, told media that the two cops were very aggressive when they had approached the car. She added that one of them even forcefully tried to put his wooden stick inside the car. She revealed that after Vivek Tiwari was shot, he started bleeding profusely and couldn’t speak.

As per the postmortem report in the Lucknow murder case, Vivek Tiwari was reportedly alive for 55 minutes after he was shot by Prashant Tiwari. The report added that he was shot at from point-blank range.

Commenting on the murder of her husband, Vivek Tiwari’s widow, Kalpana Tiwari, said that the police should have registered the number of his car and should have arrested him from the home if he didn’t stop his car. They had no right to open fire at her husband, she added. Talking to media, she said that she has full faith in Yogi Adityanath government.

