Lucknow murder case: A report claims that Uttar Pradesh police has come out in support of the accused police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, and have started a social media campaign claiming that he is being wrongly accused and punished.

Even before the horrors of Lucknow murder case where an Apple employee Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable could settle, a report claims that Uttar Pradesh police has come out in support of the accused police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, and have started a social media campaign claiming that he is being wrongly accused and punished. Apart from presenting the Lucknow murder case accused as innocent, the UP Police are also said to be collecting funds to for the family so that they can fight a case.

As per reports, the policemen have also started pooling in money and started sending it to Prashant Chaudhry’s wife’s bank account so that she can fight a case against the charges levelled against her husband.

Lucknow murder case: Vivek Tiwari’s colleague says after UP cops fired he started bleeding profusely, couldn’t speak

A report by News18 claims that the donations for Prashant Chaudhry poured into Rakhi Chaudhry’s bank account. The report further claims that earlier her account had the balance of Rs 333.2o. However, on October 1 the balance was reportedly over five lakhs.

Lucknow murder case: Post-mortem report reveals UP cops shot Vivek Tiwari at point-blank range

Vivek Tiwari who was working as an Apple employee in Lucknow was shot at by a UP police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, after he had reportedly refused to stop on his orders. Commenting on the incident, the constable alleged that he had fired at Vivek in self-defence as he tried to run over him and further claimed that he died after he had rammed the car in a pillar.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has clearly stated that Vivek was shot at from point-blank range and had died due to gunshot injuries on the left side of his chin. Sana Khan, who was with Vivek when the incident took place, told The Indian Express, that the two constables were very aggressive and were trying to forcibly put their cane in the car.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More