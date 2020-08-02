Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, took to Twitter on Saturday condoling the deaths of 11 people after a crane collapsed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vishakhapatnam, announced establishment of Department Inquiry Committee for speedy investigation of the accident and dispersal of relief.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a departmental enquiry committee has been instituted to establish the cause leading to the accident in which 11 people were killed when a giant crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city on Saturday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident at HSL facility in Vishakhapatnam(AP). My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident.”

The incident occurred while a crane built by contractor Anupam Engineers and Greenfield was being tested for load capability. The crane tilted suddenly and collapsed falling on the north side of the Slipway-4 on the crane track.

Out of 11 people killed, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers of three contracting agencies. Ten people have been identified as R.Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, PV Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Sathyaraj, Shivakumar, Bhaskar, Prasad and Jagan. The incident happened while load testing of the crane was being carried out by contractor of Anupam engineers and Green Field and other workmen, who died were involved in the operation and other supports.

Police registered an FIR and are investigating the case. Meanwhile, District Collector Vinay Chand also set up a committee to launch an inquiry into the incident.

