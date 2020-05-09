Vizag gas leak: Residents and the victims of the Visakhapatnam gas leak demand shutting down of LG Polymers. Agitated locals also exchange a heated argument with police.

Victims of the Visakhapatnam gas leak have demanded the shutting down of LG Polymers from which gas leaked killing 12 people early on Thursday. Though they have been promised compensation and LG’s letter of apology, the protesters staged a demonstration with the bodies of three gas leak victims. They shouted slogans against the company demanding complete shutdown of LG Polymers.

Poli Naidu, a youth of RR Venkatapuram village, said, “We don’t want this company here. We will fight till its shifted from here. We are not protesting for compensation, we want the company to be shut down.”

When Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang visited LG Polymers, some locals entered the company and protested against it. The agitated locals exchanged heated arguments with police. The DGP met some South Korean officials at LG Polymers and left. As he drove past, the residents tried to stop the vehicle, but the DGP left. Sawang said, “The matter is under investigation. We will wait for the committee report. The gas leak has stopped.”

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Locals protest at the chemical plant in R R Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam where #VizagGasLeak happened. Protesters are demanding relocation of the factory from the area & arrest of those responsible for the incident. pic.twitter.com/KIbBL4I2Ne — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident and thanked him for the quick response of Central teams. He requested the PM to rope in national and international experts for health assessment and accordingly take immediate and long-term measures. This assessment would also be helpful in giving compensation. Thorough monitoring of each patient on a long-term basis, while generating electronic health records, may help build confidence among the victims and reinforce trust in your efforts, Naidu said in his letter.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said, “YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is trying to bury the facts and truth on LG Polymers hazardous styrene gas leak which caused the death of 12 innocent humans and number of animals and birds around the Unit”

Dinakar said the government is attempting to safeguard LG Polymers owners by not imposing stringent provisions though the case is of culpable homicide due to the gross negligence by the company and state government. “Whether compensation for Rs 1 crore to each deceased can suppress the illegitimate acts of the company,” he wanted to know, adding how could LG Polymers enhance production capacity without government approval. Further, he queried how could the company try to operate during the lockdown period when their product is not an essential commodity?

State minister Avanthi Srinivas stated that some self-seeking politicians have provoked the locals to agitate. This statement seemed to add fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, LG Polymers issued a statement that it’s going to help victims in all manner and tendered an apology for the gas leak. But these words have not satisfied the locals.

The gas leak from LG Polymers claimed the lives of 12 people, including two children. More than 350 people, including 50 children, have been hospitalised. Dr Srinubabu Gedela, an industrialist from the area, advised people to be careful for another 48 hours since styrene is a very hazardous gas.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam leaders visited the victims in King George Hospital and demanded 10 times more ex-gratia for the deceased and the injured.

