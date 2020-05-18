Nearly 19,893 people residing in the villages affected by Vizag Gas Tragedy has been compensated with Rs 10,000 each by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A committee appointed by him is also investigating the gas leak at LG Polymers.

Fulfilling the promise he made to the Vizag gas leak affected people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited Rs 10, 000 each into their accounts on Monday. Nearly 19,893 people residing in the affected villages were compensated with Rs 10,000 each. Interacting through a video conference with the officials, the Chief Minister assured the affected people that based on the panel reports, stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the gas tragedy irrespective of their position.

“Within 10 days of the mishap, all the styrene gas deposits of about 13,000 tonnes were shipped back to the parent company and all the victims’ families were provided with compensation to support their livelihood. Like never before by any government, we did our best to provide better compensation to the families that suffered due to the tragedy. Also, we are preparing to issue health cards to these families to provide better health facilities and monitor their health for which, village health clinics are going to be established,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the work of the committee appointed to investigate the gas leakage at LG Polymers is going on and the government is waiting for the report to which other inputs would also be added. Based on the recommendations, the state government will deal with the company in an appropriate manner and will not spar anyone found guilty of the mishap.

The Chief Minister appreciated the officials and ministers for their active role in normalising the situation. He clarified that all the clearances and permissions for the company were given during the previous TDP term and not a single order was issued under his governance.

“Yet we handled the situation with generosity. Even earlier during ONGC tragedy, we have demanded the government to pay Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased but all that was paid was only Rs 5 lakhs. We didn’t want to repeat the same and thus paid Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia. People who were put on ventilators received Rs 10 lakh, those who were treated for more than two days were given Rs one lakh and those with minor injuries received Rs 25,000.”

The victims appealed to the CM to keep his promise of offering employment to each family which suffered in the tragedy. The Chief minister directed the officials to speed up the process. The affected people, who received the compensation, were in all praise of the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials and said that they have instilled confidence in them.

