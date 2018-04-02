The Indian government will bring back mortal remains of 38 Indian who were killed in Mosul, Iraq. MoS VK Singh will carry mortals of 38 Indian out of 39 as one case is still pending. The delegation is expected to return with mortals today, which will be handed over to their families.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs VK Singh will bring mortals of 38 Indian on Monday, who were killed in Mosul by the Islamic state. The Indian government will bring back mortal remains of 38 Indian out of 39 as a case is still pending for man’s remains. VK Singh left for Iraq yesterday and expected to return with mortals today, which will be handed over to their families. The minister has confirmed that the families of the deceased have been informed.

MoS VK Singh also informed about their return through a tweet saying “Kuch Zimmedariyo Ka Bojh Kafi Jyada Hota Hai… “ (Some responsibilities are really hard).

Sources have informed that the delegation will first go to Punjab and then visit West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar to handover the mortal remains to their relatives. The minister will be flying by a C-17 plane, confirmed a report. Before leaving the country Singh said, “I am going to Mosul to get mortal remains of 38 Indians, we won’t get one man’s remains as his case is pending. We will handover coffins to the family members with evidence so that they have no doubts about it. My deepest condolence to the families of the deceased.”

A few days ago, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, had informed the Parliament that the 39 Indians, who went missing in Iraq’s Mosul, were killed by the terror outfit IS in 2014. After the announcement, the Opposition and relatives of the deceased had criticised Sushma Swaraj for the way she broke the news in the parliament and keeping the families of deceased in dark for four long years. She had then confirmed that VK Singh will visit Iraq to bring back the mortal remains to the country.

