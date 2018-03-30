As per reports, Minister of State for Minister of External Affairs VK Singh will be visiting Iraq on April 1 to bring back the mortal remains of the 39 Indian who had gone missing. The mortal remains of 39 missing Indians will be given to the respective families on April 2.

In what could be perceived as a major sigh of relief for the families and relatives of the 39 Indians who were killed in, Minister of State for Minister of External Affairs (MEA) VK Singh will be visiting Iraq on the night of April 1 to bring back the mortal remains of the 39 missing Indians. General VK Singh will be landing in India on April 2 with the mortal remains. As per reports, it was found that the missing Indians were killed by Islamic State (IS) terrorist in 2017 in Mosul after they had reportedly gone missing in 2014. As per reports, the plane carrying the mortal remains of the 39 missing Indians will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata.

