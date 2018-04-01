Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, VK Singh, will fly to Iraq today to bring back the mortal remains of 39 Indians, who were killed by terror outfit Islamic State (IS) in Mosul. On March 20, after confirming the death of Indians by the terror outfit IS, Swaraj had declared that VK Singh will visit Iraq to bring back the bodies to the country.

To bring back the mortal remains of 39 Indians, who were killed by terror outfit Islamic State (IS) in Mosul, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, VK Singh, will leave to Iraq today, reports said. The minister is expected to return on Monday, April 2, and will then visit the families of deceased to hand over the bodies to their families. The minister has confirmed that the families of the deceased have been informed. Reports said that Singh, after his return, will first go to Punjab and then visit West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar to handover the mortal remains to their relatives. The minister will be flying by a c-17 plane, confirmed a report.

“After visiting Baghdad to retrieve the bodies, we will then fly to Amritsar, where we will hand over the bodies of 27 people from Punjab and four bodies from Himachal Pradesh to the families there. Then, we will go to Kolkata to handover the two bodies there. And in Patna, we will hand over the remaining bodies,” a leading daily quoted VK Singh as saying. Previously, VK Singh had paid several visits to Iraq in order to extract details about the Indians which went missing in Mosul.

On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, had informed the Parliament that the 39 Indians, who went missing in Iraq’s Mosul, were killed by the terror outfit IS in 2014. After the announcement, the Opposition and relatives of the deceased had criticised Sushma Swaraj for the way she broke the news in the parliament and keeping the families of deceased in dark for four long years. She had then confirmed that VK Singh will visit Iraq to bring back the mortal remains to the country.

She had then nullified the criticism saying, “We had been saying that we neither have the evidence of them being alive nor the evidence of them being dead. We maintained this in 2014 and 2017 and we did not keep anyone in dark. We have not given false hopes to anyone.” She was also thrashed by Opposition for not believing Harjeet Massi, the lone survivor of the Mosul Killing. She had dismissed his claims saying, “he was not willing to tell me how he escaped.”

