Russian President Vladimir Putin will today arrive in Delhi for the 19th Annual Bilateral Summit. India and Russia are likely to sign 20 landmark deals including S-400 deal and discuss the import of Iranian crude oil. India and Russia will be signing 20 landmark agreements to boost their relations and the summit will be concluded with speeches of Indian PM Modi and Russian President Putin.

For the 19th Annual Bilateral Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi today. As per the reports, after the 2-day summit, India and Russia are likely to sign 20 landmark agreements including the S-400 Triumf missile system deal and deliberate on key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on the import of Iranian crude oil.

The reports suggest both the countries will also be signing space sector deal and energy deals. The 2-day summit will be concluded with the speeches of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on 5 October. All eyes will be on the S-400 deal Triumf air defence missile systems agreement that worths USD 5 billion.

Talking to the reporters, Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said, “The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems. The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion.”

What is the S-400 missile system?

The S-400 missile is world’s one of the best air missile defence system that can destruct enemy missiles within the range of 400 KM. It can avoid the early morning space crafts, drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. It is in operation since 2007 and has the ability to track over 300 targets simultaneously and shoot down 40 targets in one go over a range of 400 kilometres. It is also said that the sensitive radars of the missile system can detect even stealth aircraft which are impossible for other systems to detect.

