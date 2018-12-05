Vodafone will now give a 100% cashback on few of its selected prepaid recharge schemes. Vodafone will provide a complete refund to its customers on the Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 prepaid recharge schemes. The cash back can be availed if the customers buy any of these recharge packs by using the My Vodafone app.

To sustain in the ever-growing competition in the market, Vodafone has launched a new offer. The telecom operating giant will now give a 100% cashback on few of its selected prepaid recharge schemes. The cashback will come back to the customer in the form of multiple coupons amounting to Rs. 50 which can then be used by the customer for future recharges. Vodafone has launched the scheme after competitors Jio and Airtel took the market by storm by launching cashback schemes on the same lines. Vodafone will provide a complete refund to its customers on the Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 prepaid recharge schemes. The cash back can be availed if the customers buy any of these recharge packs by using the My Vodafone app. The cashback will be directly credited to the applications’s wallet.

As per my Vodafone app, the 100 per cent refund will be given on prepaid recharge packs amounting to Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 only. As the refund will return in coupons amounting to Rs.50, on a recharge of Rs.399 the users will get 8 coupons, on a recharge of Rs.458 the users will get back 9 coupons and on a recharge the customers will get 10 coupons as a part of the cash back policy. According to reports in the Telecom Talk, Vodafone is offering a full cash back on prepaid recharge vouchers amounting to Rs.199 as well, but only in select circles. Meanwhile, the cashback schemes might not be functional in all the circles. For instance, Vodafone customers cannot avail the offer on the Rs.409 (Rs.399 is the rest of the circles) prepaid recharge pack. Similarly, Vodafone customers in Himachal Pradesh can get the cashback benefit only in the Rs.458 pack.

For the uninitiated, in Vodafone’s in Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles the Rs.399 prepaid recharge voucher is priced at Rs.409 and the Rs. 458 plan is priced at RS.459 and the Rs.509 plan is priced at Rs. 529. All the aforementioned packs offer 1.4 GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for 70 days, 80 days, and 90 days respectively.

