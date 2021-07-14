In order to prevent the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab during the 2017 Assembly elections, on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the Akali Dal Badal and Bharatiya Janata Party workers had casted their votes for the Congress. This was stated by the AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs co-incharge and MLA from Delhi, Raghav Chadha during a press conference held here on Tuesday. The leaders said that now the people of Punjab had come to know the reality of the parties controlled by Narendra Modi and by choosing the third option in 2022; they would form the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said that there was a lot of evidence of alliance between the Congress party, the Akali Dal Badal and the BJP and now this evidence was coming to light time and again. He said that apart from senior leader of SAD Naresh Gujral, former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo along with former Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had also accused Captain Amarinder Singh of colluding with the Badals. “Even Congress MLA Raja Warring has accused the Congress Finance Minister Manpreet Badal of giving huge grants to the Akali Dal supporters with evidence,” he added.

Mann said that after the Badals nothing had changed with the formation of Captain Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab. “Sand mafia, transport mafia, liquor mafia, drug mafia etc are going on in the same way,” he said. Mann said that the accused of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, conspirators and those who fired at the Sangat were all roaming scot-free. He said that with the change of the government, only the colors of turbans had switched or the place of beating of the people of Punjab had changed. “Earlier the people of Punjab used to get beaten up in Bathinda demanding their rights and now they are being beaten up in Patiala,” he added.

Raghav Chadha said that the people of Punjab had seen the alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Captain Amarinder Singh and they were ready to change the government. He said that at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an alliance of the Akali Dal Badal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress was being formed in the state to prevent the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab in 2022; as the control of all these parties was vested in the Central government in the form of CBI, ED and other agencies. Chadha appealed to the people of Punjab to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2022 elections, to prevent the formation of a government; directly or indirectly under the control of Narendra Modi in Punjab.