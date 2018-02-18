BJP leader threatened the people by stating that they would be left untouched by the Ujjwala Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if they vote for Congress in the upcoming Kolaras Assembly bypoll. The following bypolls are expected to take place on February 24. The following controversial remarks or an alleged warning were made by Shivpuri MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia, while she was campaigning for the BJP at a public event. ". The Congress has approached the Election Commission against Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his minister for threatening voters.

There have been several reports where party leaders have been getting into the ‘war of words’ with a leader from the other political party while campaigning for the upcoming general elections in 2019. In a recent incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader threatened the people by stating that they would be left untouched by the Ujjwala Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if they vote for Congress in the upcoming Kolaras Assembly bypoll. The following bypolls are expected to take place on February 24.

The following controversial remarks or an alleged warning were made by Shivpuri MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia, while she was campaigning for the BJP at a public event. As per people present at the event, the BJP leader said, “Why didn’t the gas scheme come to you people? It is because this is BJP’s scheme. You will vote for Congress, you won’t be provided with the scheme. If you vote for BJP, it will be provided to you.” The following warning was issued while the BJP leader was campaigning for the party for the upcoming Kolaras Assembly bypoll.

The Kolaras Assembly bypoll is said to be the one of the important seat for Congress as well as for the BJP as the constituency falls under Jyotiraditya Scindia. The video of the BJP leader making the warnings was later shared on Twitter by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav. The Congress minister further stated that it was a violation of model of code of conduct. Blaming the people of the region for not getting the scheme, the BJP leader said that it is their own fault which is why they are not being provided with the scheme launched by PM Modi. She said, “Aap agar panje ko vote doge toh hum panje ko kyun denge? Hum panje ke haath se kyun denge aapko chulha? Nahi denge. Aaapko apni samajhdaari se aisi party ko vote dena hai jiski har cheez aapke gharon mein aa jaaye”. The Congress has approached the Election Commission against Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his minister for threatening voters.

The scheme — Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana — was launched by PM Modi back in 2016 for the welfare of women in poor households. The bypolls at Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly are being perceived as the semi-finals for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, which are expected in late 2018.