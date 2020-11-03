Voting began for the bye-election on 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states on Tuesday. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today.

Voting began for the bye-election on 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states on Tuesday. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nagaland where the timings are different. Voters who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed to vote separately in the last hour. Counting of votes will be held on November 10. BJP Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swantantra Dev Singh also urged people to vote while following COVID-19 guidelines.

As voting begins for the by-election in 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes and strengthen the festival of democracy. By-elections are being held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Also Read: Star campaigner status row: SC stays ECI’s decision to revoke Kamal Nath’s status

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to people to vote in Baroda bypoll. BJP has fielded yet again Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutta in Baroda against Congress candidate Induraj Narwal. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the demise of sitting Congress MLA Krishna Hooda. (ANI)

Also Read: Is it wrong to come from cricket, Bollywood background?: Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at Nitish Kumar