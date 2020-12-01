In the 2nd phase of Jammu & Kashmir's DDC elections, over 320 candidates are contesting for votes. Out of over 320 candidates, about 196 are contesting from Kashmir and 125 are from Jammu. The voting procedure of the District Development Council (DDC) elections is being carried out amid tight security and will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

Polling for the 2nd phase of DDC elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. The voting procedure of the District Development Council (DDC) elections is being carried out amid tight security and will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

Sources suggest that the polling is being held amid snowy weather conditions and the voter turnout will keep increasing as time passes. As per official sources, the initial reports suggested that only a few people had so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill.

In the 2nd phase of Jammu & Kashmir’s DDC elections, over 320 candidates are contesting for votes. Out of over 320 candidates, about 196 are contesting from Kashmir and 125 are from Jammu. The voting is being held at 2,142 polling booths, out of which, 1,305 are in Kashmir division and 837 are in Jammu.

Various national and regional parties are contesting in these elections that include Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, National Conference and CPI(M).

District Development Councils (DDCs) elections will be held in 8 phases in J&K. The final phase will conclude on December 19, 2020, and counting of the votes will be done on December 22, 2020.

