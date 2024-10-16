Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lays Foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub

The Vice President also launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge with IIM Shillong.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in the presence of Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Minister for Health Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The Vice President also launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge with IIM Shillong. He visited an exhibition at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be constructed on 6.54 acres in New Shillong at the cost of Rs. 77.5 crore. The facility will cater to the requirements of the youth for incubation, training, collaboration, and industry partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, lauded Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for different interventions that would nurture the potential of the young population of the state.

He said that the highest office of the country, the President of India, is held by a woman who is a tribal, and Meghalaya’s first woman DGP, who is a tribal, goes a long way to portray the changing profile of India’s growth trajectory.

He said that the skill and innovation hub will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurship in the state. He also hoped that the human resources of the state would get a boost with the establishment of the centre.

“Skilling of youth is the need of the time,” the Vice President added.

The Vice President said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a window of opportunities for the youth through different skilling and startup programs.

He also informed me that Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for skilling 5 lakh youth in the next five years in the country.

“The empowerment of the youth will ensure a big economic upsurge in the country,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Meghalaya Governor highlighted the strength and rich resources of the state that would provide opportunities to the youth.
Speaking on the occasion, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said that Meghalaya’s young population is its strength.

He said that the government is supporting entrepreneurship in a big way, and to address the requirement of manpower shortage, the skill and innovation hub is being set up.

“85 percent of our population is below the age of 45. The youth are our greatest strength and asset, and we have initiated programs that channelise the strength of our youth,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the government has different programs through which youth are given training so that they are able to contribute productively for the growth of the state.

Talking about promoting rural entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said that the government organises various business plan competitions and supports entrepreneurs.
“We provide support and handholding to our entrepreneurs through programs like CM Elevate and provide financial subsidies,” the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

(Inputs from ANI)

