In another incident exposing politicians misusing their power and position, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajdhani Yadav slapped and argued with a district transport officer after a nameplate was removed from his personal car. The leader was later arrested by the police authorities. In a video which went viral on social media, it shows the BJP leader approaching a district transport officer and suddenly starts slapping him and indulging in an argument. It can also be seen the video that another person was trying to remove a nameplate from a car. However, so far it has not been confirmed what the nameplate was about and why did the leader get so angry that he took this shameful and insensitive step.

#WATCH Latehar: BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav slaps and argues with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car. Yadav was later arrested. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/TPOBmqwUWv — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Not a first incident when politicians used their power and position to turn things up in their favour. Politicians from cross parties have somewhere in time downgraded their office by indulging in such practices. Many leaders by misusing their position have misbehaved with employees working at toll plazas or their helpers by not paying the toll fee and creating a law & order situation.