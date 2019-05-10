VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh voice support for Gautam Gambhir on Atishi's pamphlet accusations: VVS Laxman said that he knows Gautam Gambhir from the last two decades and can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women. While Harbhajan Singh said that BJP's East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate can never talk ill for any woman as he knows him very well. Both former cricketers have backed Gambhir after AAP contestant Atishi levelled serious accusations on cricketer-turned-politician.

VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh voice support for Gautam Gambhir on Atishi’s pamphlet accusations: Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh on Friday voiced their support for BJP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Gautam Gambhir who was accused by her rival Aam Admi Party candidate Atishi of distributing obscene pamphlets about her. Laxman expressed shock over the events that unfolded yesterday at a press conference in the national capital wherein Atishi and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia castigated Gambhir in strongest terms for pamphlet distribution.

Voicing his support for BJP candidate, Laxman said that he knows former from the last two decades and can vouch for Gambhir’s integrity, character and the respect he has for women.

Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 10, 2019

Similarly, former spinner Singh said that Gambhir can never talk ill for any woman as he knows him very well. He added that whether BJP contestant wins or loses is another matter but he is above all this.

I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2019

Reacting to AAP’s accusations, Gambhir sent a defamation suit to Atishi after she levelled serious allegations against cricketer-turned-politician. He also shot notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy.

After Atish’s and Sisodia’s accusations, AAP convener denounced Gambhir who according to them was involved in the pamphlet distribution. In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said that he never imagined Gambhir to stoop so low. He asked how can women expect safety if people with Gambhir’s mentality are voted in.

Expressing solidarity with Atishi, Delhi chief minister said he can imagine how difficult it must be for her and it is precisely this kind of forces AAP has to fight against.

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

At a press conference on Thursday, Sisodia recalled that they would clap for Gambhir when he used to bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for the country but never in their worst dream, had thought that BJP’s candidates would stoop this low only to win Lok Sabha seat.

A large number of people have shown support to Atishi who broke down at a press conference while reading out the content of the pamphlet. The hashtag #IStandWithAtishi Trended on Twitter with netizens expressing support to AAP leader.

Replying to supporters, Atishi said that she was overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country. She added that she came into politics to fight against injustice and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened her resolve.

Have been overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country! I came into politics to fight against injustice; and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve! #लड़ेंगे_जीतेंगे ✊🏼 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 10, 2019

