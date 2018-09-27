A Special Court in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday ordered an FIR against senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Vyapam scam whistleblower Prashant Pandey on charges of fabricating evidence in the Vyapam scam case. The court pronounced the order while hearing a petition filed by BJP's legal cell advocate Santosh Sharma on the scam in which Sharma accused Digvijay Singh and others of producing forged evidence before the High Court and Supreme Court.

According to reports, Justice Suresh Singh ordered Shyamla Hills Police Station to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the four and furnish a detailed report on the matter by November 13. The FIR has been filed under Sections 464, 468, 470, 471, 474 and 120 B of IPC.

The Vyapam scam pertains to college admissions and government recruitments and involves several politicians, businessmen and officials, in Madhya Pradesh. Imposters were employed to write papers, exam hall seating arrangements were manipulated and forged answer sheets were supplied by bribing officials.

It may be recalled that Digvijaya Singh had filed a petition in a Bhopal court and attached a 27,000-page chargesheet with it in connection with the Vyapam case. The next hearing on the matter is due.

