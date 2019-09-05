The Uttar Pradesh power department has charged a school with electricity worth Rs 618.7 crores. When the school enquired about the exorbitant amount, the department did not seem interested in explaining the blunder it made and instead asked it to deposit dues by September 7

Remember the banana controversy when actor Rahul Bose took it to social media posting a bill of more than 400 rupees for two bananas. If that wasn’t enough, there’s another nerve-wracking bill this time slapped to a school in Uttar Pradesh.

The school has received an electricity bill of Rs 618.5 crore for two months of power consumption. The school is based in Varanasi, which also happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

The school authorities approached the power department to seek clarity over the exorbitant amount it has been charged with but to no avail. The department seemed disinterested in accepting the blunder it made.

It has, in fact, asked the school to clear the dues by or before September 7 failing which electricity connection will be disconnected. Meanwhile, the school administration is clueless on how it will pay the heavy amount.

The bill has come days after the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday raised power rates, though the two developments are related or not, needs to be validated. In its order declaring hike in power rates, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission said the rates were being increased for urban domestic, commercial and rural consumers.

The revised rates will cost urban domestic consumers to pay in accordance with 12 per cent increase while the industrial sector rates have been increased by 10 per cent.

For rural areas, the charges have been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 500. This is not the first time that power rates have been increased, in 2017 also the UP government under Yogi Adityanath had ordered a 12.73 per cent hike in power rates.

