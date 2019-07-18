German ambassador Walter Lindner meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, liberals question visit on social media: Liberals have been questioning German ambassador Walter Lindner about his recent meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

German ambassador Walter Lindner meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, liberals question visit on social media: Germany’s Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Wednesday, met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and took a tour of its headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He posted the pictures of his trip on Twitter and revealed that he had a long-meeting with RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat. He added that the organisation was founded in 1925 and is the world’s largest voluntary organization. He further alleged that the organisation had a controversial past.

Earlier in May 2018, Linder took the charge as Germany’s Ambassador to India. He started making headlines soon after he reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in a red Ambassador car and presented his credentials to President of India Ramnath Kovind in Hindi.

Meanwhile, it seems that Lindner’s long-meeting with RSS chief has not gone well with liberals across the nation. People on social media have slammed the German envoy and questioned his meeting with the RSS chief.

The social media users have expressed suspicion over Lindner’s meeting with the RSS as the organisation founders admired Hitler, and which imitates the party once known as National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

.@GermanyDiplo: May we know what's a German diplomat doing visiting an organisation whose founders admired Hitler, and which imitates the party once known as National Socialist German Workers' Party, which I believe is considered bad form in Germany? https://t.co/Ryr9v5pLPD — Salil Tripathi سلیل تریپاٹھی સલિલ ત્રિપાઠી (@saliltripathi) July 18, 2019

Did you also get a chance to garland the portrait of Adolf Hitler…❓ If not the RSS cheats denied you something that you rightly deserved…❗️ https://t.co/6kOZJOANjC — Jairaj P (@jairajp) July 18, 2019

The parallels between the RSS and the German’s Nazi party are the outcomes of the RSS top leaders, who in past, allegedly openly admired Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. One of the RSS’ key leaders has made references to certain policies followed by Hitler’s Nazi Germany in the 1930s and early 1940s.

A Nazi with the India version. Giving lessons in genocide of minorities I suppose..how does it start? with name calling? termites? This is nothing short of dog whistle politics. The RSS is nothing but a terror organization. — Angela Ferrão (@Ferraodesigns) July 18, 2019

~ If you know the history of India then you should know that, Hindu Mahasabha (later RSS/BJP) was always against the freedom of India. They supported British rulers. https://t.co/eniXkTZzMC — DJ ZARKIN (@DJZARKIN) July 17, 2019

Has Germany started to renew interest in Nazi ideals? RSS has close links with Nazi and fascists doctrines. Of everyone atleast the Germans should know the effect of terror organisations like the RSS which follow these ideologies. — Zeeshan Hassan (@ZeeH9D) July 18, 2019

