German ambassador Walter Lindner meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, liberals question visit on social media: Germany’s Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Wednesday, met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and took a tour of its headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He posted the pictures of his trip on Twitter and revealed that he had a long-meeting with RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat. He added that the organisation was founded in 1925 and is the world’s largest voluntary organization. He further alleged that the organisation had a controversial past.
Earlier in May 2018, Linder took the charge as Germany’s Ambassador to India. He started making headlines soon after he reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in a red Ambassador car and presented his credentials to President of India Ramnath Kovind in Hindi.
Meanwhile, it seems that Lindner’s long-meeting with RSS chief has not gone well with liberals across the nation. People on social media have slammed the German envoy and questioned his meeting with the RSS chief.
The social media users have expressed suspicion over Lindner’s meeting with the RSS as the organisation founders admired Hitler, and which imitates the party once known as National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
The parallels between the RSS and the German’s Nazi party are the outcomes of the RSS top leaders, who in past, allegedly openly admired Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. One of the RSS’ key leaders has made references to certain policies followed by Hitler’s Nazi Germany in the 1930s and early 1940s.