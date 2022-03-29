Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Monday that his goal is to make India the “content sub-continent of the world,” noting that Indian films have an impact on countries throughout the world.

He claims that this will create millions of employment in India. His words came during a discussion with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on ‘The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry’ at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

On the third day of his tour to Dubai, Thakur stated that Indians in Dubai are the true brand ambassadors for India. With 1.7 million visitors, the India Pavilion has been a great crowd pleaser. The Minister went on to say that India is celebrating 75 years of independence, and that the celebrations are taking place not only in India but also around the world.

Recognizing the role of films to India’s soft power projection, the Minister stated that India is a land of storytelling, and the film industry has had a significant impact on people from other countries who praise India for its films.

According to an official announcement, the minister also praised Ranveer Singh’s performances in movies. According to Ranveer Singh, Indian content is on the verge of making its mark on the global scene.

“Indian entertainment will skyrocket on a worldwide scale. Our stories have an impact on people and cross cultural boundaries, and Indians living overseas may connect with India through cinema,” the actor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prior to the lively discussion, the Minister and Ranveer Singh toured the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Earlier in the day, the minister met with Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, to discuss different tourism initiatives that Dubai has implemented in order to make it a preferred tourist destination for the rest of the globe.

During the meeting, the minister congratulated Dubai for hosting the Expo, which was a huge success despite the epidemic.

The Minister emphasized the importance of Dubai on the global tourist map by stating that during the epidemic years, Indians chose to travel to Dubai over western cities like London.

Kazim mentioned that Dubai’s success has been possible owing to decisive leadership with a focused target. He talked about Dubai Authority’s strategy during COVID when the city was shut down in March 2020. The authorities adopted a completely new strategy and ensured restrictions and protocols. Vaccinations and PCR tests were made mandatory for travellers and Dubai was the first city to open up for tourists.

Kazim mentioned that Dubai has a target to get 25 million tourists by 2025 and become the world’s most visited city.

He also mentioned that Dubai is also exploring the cryptocurrency space, although it is risky and unregulated for now.

Kazim emphasised that India has a lot of tourist potential. India can capitalise on the distinct characteristics of significant cities and states by focusing on their strengths. India’s IT talent benefits the global industry, which may be marketed as a competitive advantage.

Anurag Thakur welcomed Kazim to India to examine future potential for partnership in the tourist, media, and entertainment sectors.