The SIM cards were used in China to hack accounts of Indian people and also commit numerous financial frauds. Han was trying to enter the Indian territory after he failed to get an Indian Visa.

The Border Security Force, South Bengal Frontier Friday apprehended a Chinese national, who was identified as Han Junwei, a 35-year-old, while he was illegally trying to cross the India-Bangladesh Border to enter the Indian territory. Han Junwei, a resident of China’s Hubei province, admitted that he smuggled more than 1300 Indian SIM cards acquired by forged documents to China in his undergarments. Han was intercepted by the BSF personnel at Border Out Post Malik Sultanpur, Malda district.

Also Read: Covid-19 origin probe gets murkier: Twitter account of Dr Fauci’s whistleblower deactivated

The SIM cards were used in China to hack accounts of Indian people and also commit numerous financial frauds. Han was trying to enter the Indian territory after he failed to get an Indian Visa. His business partner Sun Jiang was recently arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Lucknow, in a case of fraud. Han told the interrogators that he has previously traveled to India several times and also runs a 100-room hotel in Gurugram, named Star Spring. His hotel staff includes many Chinese nationals.

“Han Junwei has been a wanted criminal. He had acquired more than 1300 Indian SIM cards to carry out financial frauds and hackings. A Blue Corner Notice was issued against him after his accomplice Sun Jiang was arrested by the ATS team Lucknow”, said a BSF personnel who was a part of the interrogating team.

2 iPhones, a Mac Book, 1 Bangladeshi SIM, 1 Indian SIM, 2 Chinese SIM, 2 pen drives, 3 batteries, 2 small torches, 5, money transaction machines, 2 ATM cards, and several currencies including that of India and Bangladesh were recovered from Junwei’s possession.