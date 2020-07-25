Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM, on Saturday said that he was not in favor of complete lifting of the lockdown in the state only to address the economic concerns. He has alerted against the rush to lift the Covid-19 lockdown.

Similar measures were taken by the western countries that then scrambled to reapply restrictions when they noticed that the cases were still increasing, Uddhav Thackeray pointed.

Would those demanding lifting of the lockdown take responsibility for the fatalities, he added. The lockdown is imposed to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease.

A first time CM, Thackeray, has been criticized for treading prudently on lifting restrictions in Maharashtra.

He cautioned people in Mumbai, where the outbreak appears to be under control, by saying that he is worried about the people that they will let their guard down once the lockdown is lifted.

Considering the challenge posed by the pandemic, a balance must be maintained between the issues related to health and economy, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that he will not say that he is now lifting the lockdown, but gradually restrictions will be lifted.

He said that countries like Australia, who removed the lockdown, all at once, are now again re-imposing the lockdown. This is a war against the COVID-19 virus.

Thackeray said that his attempt is that once an activity is opened, then it should not have to be shut again.

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, intervened to convince Mr. Thackeray to allow opening up of Businesses and industry.

