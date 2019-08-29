The Bombay High Court on Thursday clarified that in its Bhima-Koregaon hearing while asking the accused why he possessed incriminating books like War and Peace, it referred to War and Peace in Junglemahal by Biswajit Roy and not Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.

With social media agog that Leo Tolstoy classic War and Peace has been added to the list of proscribed books in the country, the Bombay High Court has clarified that it had meant another book, War and Peace in Junglemahal by Biswajit Roy and not the Russian writer’s magnum opus. In a hearing in the Bhima-Koregaon case, activist Vernon Gonsalves was asked yesterday why he was reading the book when it dealt with another country. As a result, social media was outraged with tweeple posting #WarandPeace in support of Gonsalves, who along with 4 others, has been in jail for the last year.

Reacting to the social media anger, the judge, Justice Sarang Kotwal, said on Thursday he had meant the book on Junglemahal, a district in Bengal which has suffered Maoist violence. The debate now is on whether the courts can, in the first place, dictate what citizens should read or not.

Several people expressed their disappointment over the court’s controversial statement and one such raging response came from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who said it was bizarre to see somebody being questioned to keep a copy of War and Peace and that Tolstoy was a great influence on Mahatma Gandhi. Further, Ramesh taunted the Centre saying Welcome to New India. This was followed by Congress youth wing tweet that also took a jibe at the Bombay High Court saying what would it do with the thousands of literature students, professors, reader, writers in India.

The Bombay High Court, hearing the Urban Naxal case, questioned Gonslaves for keeping Roy’s War and Peace, saying such books and CDs clearly were propaganda against the state. The book came to attention after Pune Police claimed the book was part of evidence it recovered from Gonsalves’s place.

To buttress its claim over the alleged threat posed by the book, the police also read out titles of other books and CDs it seized from accused’s place. Among the seized evidence were CDs titled Rajya Daman Virodhi released by Kabir Kala Manch, Marxist Archives and Jai Bhima Comrade, as far as books were concerned, other than War and Peace, the investigation team also recovered understanding Maoists and RCP review. On the evidence presented by Pune police, Justice Kotwal said CDs like Rajya Daman Virodhi suggested agitation against the state while War and Peace suggested war in another country. He then asked Gonsalves to explain why he possessed such controversial literary material at home.

