On Tuesday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and MP Shashi Tharoor engaged in a Twitter spat after the former union minister claimed that the ‘Kashmir Files’ film got ban in Singapore for being “provocative” and “one-sided.”
Earlier today, the Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to publish a news piece, writing, “Film sponsored by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.”
To this, the film’s director, Agnihotri, provided a list of popular films that were banned in Singapore but praised globally, labelling Singapore the “most backward censor in the world.”
The director also inquired whether Tharoor’s late wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was a Kashmiri Hindu, and suggested that the Congress MP erase his post and apologize to Sunanda’s spirit.
‘The Kashmir Files,’ based on first-generation video interviews with victims of the Kashmiri atrocity, recounts their anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma during the 1990 Kashmir uprising.