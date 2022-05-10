Earlier today, the Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to publish a news piece, writing, "Film sponsored by India's ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore."

On Tuesday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and MP Shashi Tharoor engaged in a Twitter spat after the former union minister claimed that the ‘Kashmir Files’ film got ban in Singapore for being “provocative” and “one-sided.”

To this, the film’s director, Agnihotri, provided a list of popular films that were banned in Singapore but praised globally, labelling Singapore the “most backward censor in the world.”

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor,



FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam)



Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned.



Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

The director also inquired whether Tharoor’s late wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was a Kashmiri Hindu, and suggested that the Congress MP erase his post and apologize to Sunanda’s spirit.

‘The Kashmir Files,’ based on first-generation video interviews with victims of the Kashmiri atrocity, recounts their anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma during the 1990 Kashmir uprising.