Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations and said Congress will not be successful in finding a case against him. His remark comes after Rahul Gandhi alleged BJP of supporting crony capitalism. Later in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at Prime Minister.

A bitter war of words broke out between the BJP and the Congress after Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of supporting crony capitalism. Reacting to Congress president’s allegations, Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh said that Rahul Gandhi and his party are insulting the top industrialists in the country. He further added that his intentions are clear and Congress will not be successful in finding a case against him. Narendra Modi tweeted, “India is proud of our industry and industrialists. They contribute greatly to national growth. Some people publicly abuse industrialists but privately expect industrialists to kowtow in front of them. I am happy to engage with industry and work with them for India’s prosperity.”

Later in the day, hours after Narendra Modi’s attack on Rahul Gandhi’s party, Congress communications-in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to hit back at the Prime Minister.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Surjewala alleged that PM Modi’s political career reeks of a culture of cronyism. Surjewala also shared facts, comparing industrial growth rate during Congress regime with the current government.

Intensifying his attack on BJP over Rafale deal, Surjewala tweeted, “From giving land to your crony friends at throwaway prices in Guj to GSCPC Scam, from promoting select mobile wallets in DeMo to gifting Largest Defence Contract in Rafael!” He added, “Difference is- Making Industry Partner in Progress V/S Making Cronies Profiteer from Exchequer!”

Earlier, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Narendra Modi and BJP misled the people of the country by not revealing the Rafale deal signed with the French government, adding that Rafale deal is the biggest example of crony capitalism.

Days ago, Rahul Gandhi while the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha launched a scathing attack on BJP-led government, particularly over Rafale deal. The Congress president said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama lied to the country on behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the BJP rubbished allegations and said Rahul Gandhi lack defence knowledge.

