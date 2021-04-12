War of words is expected to intensify in Bengal as campaigning for the next phase of polling is in full swing. BJP is accusing TMC of inciting people against the central forces and doing appeasement politics while TMC is accusing the EC of favouring BJP. Didi also said that the CISF people were not trained in crowd controlling.

Calling it a genocide, Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the Election Commission and said that the EC should rename the Model Code of Conduct as Modi Code of Conduct. In an attempt to refute Didi’s allegations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused her of politicising the deaths and provoking the violent clash that led to 4 deaths in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district during phase 4 polling in Bengal.

Referring to the 72-hour ban at politicians entering Cooch Behar, Mamata said that the ban barred her from meeting the families of the people who died and it also allowed the evidence to be destroyed. She went on to say that the 4 people who died were shot in the neck and chest and not on lower body parts.

Denying her allegations, Shah said that it was Mamata’s “gherao CRPF” call that led to the violent clash and eventually, 4 deaths. Shah also pointed that 5 people died on the polling day in Bengal but Didi only consoled the deaths of four people as the 5th person who died didn’t belong to her vote bank.

Violence broke out during 4th phase polling in Bengal’s Cooch Behar today as a CISF personnel open-fired after being attacked by the locals. As per the police, locals tried to snatch the rifle of the CISF personnel, 4 people have been killed in the incident. The police also informed of a voter being killed by unidentified men outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar.