Ending a plethora of speculations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday finally met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, his wife and children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Justin Trudeau and his family at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds on social media that Canadian PM’s visit was being snubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior central government ministers but PM Modi on Thursday evening through his tweet put an end to all the speculations and said that he was looking forward to meeting his Canadian counterpart and especially his children.

As PM Modi on Thursday said that he was looking forward to meeting Justin Trudeau’s children, it reflected in PM Modi’s gesture the way he welcomed his children. According to a video clip released by a news agency, one can clearly figure out the way PM Modi received Trudeau’s three children which was a delight to watch. One can see in the video how PM Modi is talking with Justin Trudeau’s children and giving a personal touch. While posing for group photographs, PM Modi was seen pulling Trudeau’s youngest kid towards his side and holding him like a guardian.

Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau and family welcomed by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/nUxCM83VhD — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi receives Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau & his family at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/g1rxUiNAu1 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi said that he was looking forward meeting PM Justin Trudeau and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. “I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries,” PM Modi had said.

#Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau & his family pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/M3sDqfgmPy — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only just informed that he was looking forward to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but also said that he hoped Canadian counterpart and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. PM Modi especially mentioned about meeting Trudeau’s children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The Prime Minister had shared a picture from his 2015 Canada visit when he PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace.

