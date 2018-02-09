The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) whether they had conducted any Environment Impact Assessment before proposing amendments in Master Plan 2021, to protect traders from the sealing drive in the Capital. A division bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur directed the Delhi government and the DDA to file an affidavit also indicating whether measures regarding the safety of buildings were considered before proposing amendments to the Master Plan.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) whether they had conducted any Environment Impact Assessment before proposing amendments in Master Plan 2021, to protect traders from the sealing drive in the Capital. A division bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur directed the Delhi government and the DDA to file an affidavit also indicating whether measures regarding the safety of buildings were considered before proposing amendments to the Master Plan. The bench also asked the authorities to apprise it if issues like traffic congestion, parking, and civic amenities were considered before proposing amendments in the Master.

It also sought statistics on pollution levels in Delhi from the year 2007 onwards. The bench was informed that a monitoring committee, appointed by the court, was obstructed by the MLA and the councillor of Shahdara area from doing its duty during the sealing drive.The court issued a contempt notice against BJP MLA O.P. Sharma for obstructing the monitoring committee of the court during the sealing drive in the Shahdara area. A notice was also issued to councillor Gunjan Gupta and both were asked to appear before the bench to explain why they obstructed the committee.

The bench asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure protection to members of the monitoring committee of the court carrying out sealing in Delhi. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition against the sealing drive carried out under the instructions of the monitoring committee. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which controls the DDA, proposed to finalise amendments to the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to provide immediate relief to traders, allowing uniform floor area ratio (FAR) across localities and reducing the conversion charges to help traders facing sealing.