In a meeting where problems of common people Aam Admi (common man) not been able to access rations thanks to the faulty implementation of Aadhaar were supposed to get addressed, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted by MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s courtyard. As per reports, the party meeting which concluded at Delhi CM’s residence turned into an ugly affair for Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash as he was allegedly manhandled by two AAP MLAs in Kejriwal’s presence.

Anshu Prakash’s sensational claims were addressed by AAP, who called the allegations simply ludicrous instructed on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP in their defence said that Anshu Prakash refused to answer questions that were discussed in the meeting by saying he’s answerable only to LG not the CM and MLAs. The ruling Delhi party even alleged that Prakash also passed explicit comments towards the AAP MLAs. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rubbished Prakash’s assault claims and called them bizarre. In an attempt to clear smoke of the incident by giving rear about how things unfolded, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that party MLAs and Prakash were involved in a quarrel but the IAS officer was never thrashed at party meeting.

Initiating a response from opposition’s corner, Sandeep Dikshit of Congress initiated an attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said the whole facade elucidates how AAP is involved in malpractices and corruption. “It (the incident) clarifies how AAP is involved in malpractices and corruption. If something good happens Kejriwal and his MLAs take credit and if it’s something bad onus falls on government. Is tarah se haathapaai karna! Koi gundagardi hai kya?,” Sandeep Dikshit was quoted as saying by TOI.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken in his press conference on Tuesday asked LG to immediately meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said confidence should be restored among administrative officers. “Kejriwal should apologise for this hooliganism which took place before him. AAP Govt is unable to deliver-Beating of Chief Secretary by MLAs in front of CM is another low & is aimed to divert attention from Govt failures! AAP does not know Governance and has failed miserably,” Maken tweeted.

