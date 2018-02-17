The investigation team of police had traced the kidnapper mobile number in Surajpur area and had launched rescue operations. As soon s the police reached the spot, they were left pale face after they noticed that the youth had faked his abduction. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that Prashant's father, Gulveer had filed missing reports on Thursday stating that some people had kidnapped his son and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

While many may consider love, as just a four-letter word, there are still many who are ready to go beyond any limits just to get married to the love of their life. In a bizarre case being reported from Greater Noida, a youth planned his own kidnapping, asked for the ransom from his own family just so that he could run away with his girlfriend and get married. The matter was highlighted after the parents found their child missing and immediately filled a report with the police. The accused, who planned his own kidnapping, was identified as a 22-year-old Prashant, was later detained by the police from Dadri. The accused along with two of his friends had planned his own abduction and had sought Rs 4 lakh as ransom money.

As per reports, the investigation team of police had traced the kidnapper mobile number in Surajpur area and had launched rescue operations. As soon s the police reached the spot, they were left pale face after they noticed that the youth had faked his abduction. Later, the police detained two of his friends from the spot for being co-planners in the kidnapping incident. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that Prashant’s father, Gulveer had filed missing reports on Thursday stating that some people had kidnapped his son and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

Further disclosing the incident, the police official said, “The caller, Vinay, used Prashant’s phone. He told Gulveer that he was a resident of Firozabad and threatened him with dire consequences if the demands were not met”. Following this, the local police was alerted and a search team was put into action. Prashant was later traced on Friday in Surjapur area. While being interrogated by the police, Prashant said that he was in love with a girl and wanted to marry her but he thought that his father would oppose and might not lend him the required money. He said, “I roped in my friends and asked them to make a ransom call to my family.”