Weeks after Justice J Chelameswar’s had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and other senior judges alleging that the government was sitting on the elevation of Karnataka district judge Krishna Bhat, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also written a letter to CJI and has raised questions over the mechanism the way a sexual harassment case involving Karnataka judge Krishna Bhat was handled by senior judges. Krishna Bhat’s name was cleared for appointment to the High Court.

According to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s letter sent to CJI on April 6 accessed by ThePrint, the Law Minister asked the CJI if a “discreet enquiry, even if by a High Court Chief Justice” could be considered a “fair, sufficient and conclusive enquiry in a matter so sensitive as sexual harassment without adhering to the matter, procedure and gender of the enquiry in accordance with the highest standards of fair and natural justice.”

In his previous letter, Justice J Chelameswar, had written to the CJI had questioned a controversial probe which came to an end against a senior district and sessions judge after he questioned it. Justice Chelameswar raised question over an inquiry by Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari against a senior district and sessions judge Krishna Bhat whose elevation was cleared twice by the Supreme Court collegium. But after Justice Chelameswar questioned the probe, it was quietly put to an end.

Justice Chelameswar had questioned the propriety of Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari for initiating an inquiry against the district and sessions judge P Krishna Bhat at the request of the Central government. Justice Chelameswar raised these concerns in a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. In his letter to CJI, Justice Chelameswar had also referred to the fact that Bhat’s elevation was stalled by the Modi government without mentioning any logical reason.

