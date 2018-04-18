Woman journalist hits back at Tamil Nadu governor Banwari Lal Purohit saying I washed my face several times after he patted me on my cheek. The whole controversy erupted after the press conference that he had called to clarify his name from sex for degree scandal and landed in another controversy.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwari Lal Purohit landed into another controversy when he patted on the cheek of a woman journalist on Tuesday evening. The 78-year old Governor was addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan when the whole controversy erupted. Condemning the incident woman journalist took Twitter to target the Tamil Nadu Governor’s act. The woman journalist is associated with a leading daily and slammed Governor Purohit through a post. Banwari Lal Purohit had called the presser to clarify his name from the ongoing sex for degree scandal exposed a few days ago, but his act dragged him in another soup.

Opposing the act, woman journalist posted a tweet saying I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly and without consent pat me on the cheek as a reply. “Governor Banwarilal Purohit, I am angered and agitated. You didn’t answer my questions, but you decided to patronisingly, and without my consent, pat on my cheek,” said Lakshmi Subramanian. Showing her anger and anguish woman journalist tweeted, “Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.”

I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly – and without consent – pat me on the cheek as a reply. @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/i1jdd7jEU8 — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018

Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong. — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018

Reacting on the incident DMK leader MK Stalin said that such action from a person holding constitutional post is unbecoming and unfortunate. “It is not only unfortunate but unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional post,” DMK Working President MK Stalin said on Twitter.

DMK Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kanimozhi also responded over the controversy saying violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity. Kanimozhi supported the woman journalist with her tweet that reads, “even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being.”

