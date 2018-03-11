In yet another case exposing the negligence of police officials, two men who were taken into the custody by police official tried to escape from a hospital in Bagalkot in Karnataka. The two men were being taken for a medical checkup when both tried to run away. However, one of them was later caught while the other is absconding. Following the incident, a probe team has been dispatched to nab the other men.

Earlier in the day, another case had surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district Muzaffarnagar where three prisoners were into trouble for taking selfies and uploaded on Facebook inside the jail premises. Incidents like these raise a concern for the authorities responsible for security in the prison of how the prisoners were able to get access to a phone. Following the incident, the jail authorities have now seized the smartphone from which the selfie was taken and a case has been registered against the culprits. According to reports, the three culprits have been accused of murder and attempted to murder.

Earlier in February, in a shocking incident being reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a dreaded Pakistani terrorist managed to escape from J&K Police custody after killing 2 cops while he was being taken to a hospital in Srinagar. The incident happened when two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives opened fire at policemen taking the Pakistani terrorist to a government-run hospital. The militant who escaped from the custody of the police has been identified as Abu Hanzulla. Reports had suggested that the terrorist also goes by the name of Naveed Jatt. The Pakistani terrorist escaped after he succeeded in snatching a rifle from the security personnel who was taking him to the hospital.

#WATCH: Two men taken into custody by police escape from a hospital in Bagalkot where they were taken for a medical checkup; one of them was later caught while the other is absconding. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OBxAH5bWVs — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

