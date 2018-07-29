Arvind Kejriwal slammed the L-G committee saying that all of its members are police personnel. He accused the committee of seeking bribes from people who are wishing to install CCTV cameras in their societies and residences even with their own money.

Even after the Supreme Court attempted to make peace between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, it still appears like there is no love lost between the two entities. In a clear show of angst against the L-G, Kejriwal on Sunday tore a report of a Lieutenant Governor committee during a public address in the national capital. The report was apparently on CCTV cameras in Delhi.

During an interactive session with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Association for installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener appeared less than amused with the L-G’s committee report in his hands.

“Report of L-G’s committee whose members are police personnel, says if someone installs CCTV cameras in Delhi, even with their own money, they will have to get a license from police,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

“License means ‘paisa chadhao, license le jaao‘ (Give bribe, get licence),” ranted Arvind Kejriwal.

He then brandished the report in the air and exclaimed that it is the wish of the people that this report should be torn down. ”Janta ki marzi hai ki is report ko phaad do. Janta janardan hai jantantra mein,” Kejriwal said before tearing down the report.

Ever since storming to power in Delhi, AAP government has continued to slam Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal accusing him of interfering in Delhi government’s work. Arvind Kejriwal, time and again, has lambasted Baijal calling him a stooge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, AAP has been leading a campaign demanding full statehood status to Delhi. The party has claimed that the L-G does not give necessary approvals to many key projects of the Delhi government and stalls them unnecessarily.

Another bone of contention between the two entities is Delhi Police. The police come under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Home Affairs which effectively takes away Delhi Chief Minister’s power over the police.

