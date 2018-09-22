After the fight broke out between them, for reasons still unknown, the Chief Minister's security personnel intervened in the matter and calmed the situation. Vasundhara Raje's bodyguards brought an agitated Devi Singh Shekhawat down from the stage and separated the two fighting BJP leaders.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rohitash Sharma and Devi Singh Shekhawat on Saturday got engaged in a heated argument, which was followed by a brief fistfight, during an event in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Interestingly, the two colleagues lose their cool in front of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was the chief guest at the event.

Here’s the entire incident:

#WATCH: BJP leaders Rohitash Sharma & Devi Singh Shekhawat fight in presence of CM Vasundhara Raje during an event in Alwar, following which Shekhawat was brought down from stage by the CM's security personnel. The two leaders blamed each other of misbehaving on stage. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/VNYhD8kS6E — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

According to reports, both the leaders blamed each other for instigating the fight. The reason for why the tussle happened are yet to be ascertained.

Devi Singh Shekhawat has been recently appointed as the chairman of UIT by the state government. While Rohitash Sharma has served as a Transport Minister in Rajasthan Cabinet.

