Photos and videos of a burning car in Delhi went on Monday evening when the car was spotted burning outside Hauz Khas metro station in Delhi. According to initial reports, the car was not having any passengers when it was found burning, therefore, it is yet to be confirmed whether anybody received any injuries in the incident, The car belongs to some company. According to Sub-inspector Ram Avtar who was present at the scene when the car was found burning, the car belongs to a private company (name not confirmed). The fire brigade and other concerned authorities have been informed about the incident.

There is no confirmation on what caused the car to catch the fire but according to the police, no one was present in the car when it had caught fire. There is no information about the driver or owner of the car as yet. The fire tenders are on their way as the traffic on the particular route on which the car caught fire has been affected. The car was Hyundai i20 which caught the fire.

