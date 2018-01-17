Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen sitting in the rear seat of Sukhoi 30 MKI, wearing the pilot G-suit. Before taking off, Sitharaman met the air warriors of the Indian Air Force Station (IAF) Jodhpur. She was given a briefing on the fighter jet by the Air Force pilot before soaring high in the fighter jet.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday took off in the Indian Air Force’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur. She became the first full-time Defence Minister to fly in a Sukhoi 30 fighter jet. Nirmala Sitharaman was seen sitting in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the flying G-suit. According to defence sources, the sortie is likely to last for thirty minutes.

After becoming the defence minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has visited the Air Force and Navy bases many times to review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the forces. “She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities,” the sources said.

Before take off, Nirmala Sitharaman me the air warriors of the Indian Air Force Station, Jodhpur. She was given a briefing on the fighter jet by the Air Force pilot before soaring high in the Sukhoi. “It actually tells me with what rigor, practice, what level of readiness and how quickly they (defence personnel) have to respond to situations. It was eye-opening and memorable,” Sitharaman said.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also flown in the twin-jet fighter before. A few days ago, the defence minister was on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian sea to witness the various Naval exercises and maritime prowess of the Indian Navy. The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a powerful jet and has a nuclear strike capability of penetrating deep in the enemy territory. It was developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.

