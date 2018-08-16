Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee condition continues to remain critical and he has been on a life support system at AIIMS. BJP stalwart who had retired from public life long ago last interacted with media in 2006 in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as Prime Minister of India for 3 terms.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been put on life support system at AIIMS, condition continues to remain critical. BJP stalwart and one of the senior most leaders in the country, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as Prime Minister of India for 3 terms. The former Prime Minister had retired from public life due to health-related issues. After the BJP lost the general elections in 2004, Atal Bihari Vajpayee slowly started distancing himself from political life, due to health-related issues. His last media interaction was held more than a decade ago, in 2006 when he had come to attend a party meet in Lucknow.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee last interacted with media in 2006 after attending a party meeting in Lucknow. After knowing that Vajpayee will attend party’s meet in Lucknow, media was eagerly waiting for a press conference by the BJP stalwart. According to reports, Vajpayee came out of the meeting with a symbolic red coloured tilak and a watch in his hand.

He stopped at the place where the media personnel were waiting for him to answer their questions. Vajpayee did stop and responded to the questions posed to him. Responding to a question over a comment by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on party’s leadership, Vajpayee said that there should be no confusion. Leadership changes and this change continues to happen. Whatever Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said, its not something which is very unique or new. Lal Krishna Advani will remain our party chief, he is our leader and it will be under his leadership that the party will fight elections in the future.

According to reports, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi before BJP’s loss in 2004 and Vajpayee’s retirement from politics had said that in 2000, the party will fight elections under a new leadership. Following his comment, there was a belief that Advani will not be made party’s chief.

