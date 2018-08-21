Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) minister HD Revanna stoked a controversy on Monday after a video of him wherein he's seen flinging biscuit packets at flood victims in a relief camp in Hassan district went viral. Karnataka's Kodagu and Hassan district are reeling under heavy rains and floods since a past 2 weeks.

Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) minister HD Revanna stoked a controversy on Monday after a video of him wherein he’s seen flinging biscuit packets at flood victims in a relief camp in Hassan district went viral. PWD Minister Revanna is the brother of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The minister is facing flak as the video is being widely shared across social media platforms and BJP terming the action as “insensitive.”

“Dear Public Works Minister, throwing biscuits (at the flood victims) is not a public work… Is it the bloated ego, uncivilised behaviour… behind throwing biscuits?,” BJP leader Suresh Kumar asked the minister in a Facebook post.

Shame on you Mr @hd_kumaraswamy the way you conducted aerial survey and your brother come minister Mr #HDRevanna throwing biscuits to people.#KodaguFloodRelief #coorgfloods #KodaguFloods pic.twitter.com/RfbFWRzFvQ — Siddu Pundikal (@SidduPOfficial) August 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has come his brother’s rescue saying that the act was not out of arrogance.

“I have noticed that the issue has come in TV, don’t take him otherwise. I have crosschecked… while distributing the biscuits, there was a large number of people there and there was no place for movement,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Minister’s son Prajwal Revanna has come out to apologise for his father’s act, describing him as a humble person to a TV channel.

According to reports, Revanna was one of the first ministers to rush to the aid of flood victims in Hassan and Kodagu districts. He had sent tankers of milk and truckloads of food items to worst affected Kodagu district on Saturday. His relief attempts were widely hailed by the people.

But after surfacing of the recent video, the attempts seem to have gone in vain.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More