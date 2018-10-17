Amid the ongoing #MeToo turmoil across the nation, a woman from south Karnataka's Davanagere city has come out to be a real source of inspiration for all the women battling their respective fight against all the sexual predators out there. The video of the entire incident has surfaced on social media, where the woman can be shitting beating a hell out of the bank manager who had allegedly asked her for sexual favours in return for approving a Rs 15 lakh loan.

Amid the ongoing #MeToo turmoil across the nation, a woman from south Karnataka’s Davanagere city has come out to be a real source of inspiration for all the women battling their respective fight against all the sexual predators out there. She did not only oppose a bank manager who was allegedly demanding sexual favours but also thrashed him in broad daylight setting a perfect example for those continuing such horrendous practices.

The video of the entire incident has surfaced on social media, where the woman can be shitting beating a hell out of the bank manager who had allegedly asked her for sexual favours in return for approving a Rs 15 lakh loan. The 50-second long video demonstrates that what should actually be done when a sexual predator tries to harass you.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

In the video, the woman can be seen thrashing the man with a wooden stick. She first drags him by holding his collar, whips him with the wooden log, kicks him and slaps him. At a moment, when the man snatches away the stick from her hand, she removes her sandals and starts beating him up with it. The woman can also be heard telling the man, who is recording the video that he can film it as there is nothing wrong in what she is doing.

The video has garnered over thousands of views so far and the people have been applauding the woman for her bravery. Some have also dubbed the incident as #RealMeToo.

Meanwhile, MJ Akbar has recently resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs. He tendered his resignation saying that he will continue to fight the legal battle in a personal capacity.

Ever since the high tide of #MeToo campaign has hit the shores of the country, several women have accused a number of prominent figures of sexually harassing them.

